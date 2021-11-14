How to get rid of moisture and mold, and how to keep it from coming back.

As the winter months approach, your home’s danger of damp and mould increases.

With the heater on inside and the cold outside, condensation forms, which leads to moisture, which leads to mould.

Many houses are not adequately sealed and have single-skin brick walls, allowing damp to enter your home.

It can cause serious health concerns, such as respiratory disorders, and even depression.

According to a poll done by Ipsos MORI for the Energy Saving Trust, 38 percent of British houses have condensation problems.