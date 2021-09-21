How to get Liverpool vs. Manchester City tickets at Anfield.

Only Liverpool has been able to break Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City’s hegemony in the Premier League since 2017.

The Citizens won the league in 2017-18 before narrowly defeating the Reds in 18-19 in a close race.

It was Liverpool’s turn to win the title in 2019-20, but Guardiola’s team responded in typical manner last time around.

Matches between the two sides have been enthralling to watch over the last four seasons.

Liverpool. Both teams have won four games in all competitions, with three more games ending in draws.

Of course, tickets for games of such high quality and stakes are difficult to come by – especially at Anfield.

However, Travelzoo is offering a new way to get tickets for the game starting today.

At the start of this season, Travelzoo entered the realm of Premier League hospitality, and Liverpool joined an ever-growing list of teams now selling official matchday tickets through the travel site.

Hospitality tickets, as always, are not cheap.

They do, however, include a pre-match hot and cold buffet, half-time and full-time drinks, and a complementary matchday program.

Early indications suggest that the Premier League title fight will go down to the wire this season, with Chelsea and Manchester United both proving to be formidable contenders.

Of course, this doesn’t take away from the importance of the impending game, with every point conceded by a rival being celebrated as much as those gained.

You can learn more about how to purchase official hospitality tickets with Travelzoo by clicking here.