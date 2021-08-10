How to get Liverpool FC hospitality tickets at Anfield.

The pre-season match between Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao drew tens of thousands of fans yesterday.

It was the most crowded Anfield had been since the now-infamous Champions League match between Atletico Madrid in March 2020.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, football stadium doors have been closed to spectators for the past sixteen months – for the most part.

It has been a tumultuous, as well as historic, time for LFC.

The Reds won their first Championship title in three decades in July 2020, although the 20/21 season was a rollercoaster of ups and downs. One thing is certain: the clamour for Premier League football to return to Anfield will be enormous.

Getting tickets to a Liverpool game is notoriously difficult. While information on how to get public sale tickets can be found here, Reds fans now have a new option.

Hospitality tickets are now available for purchase on Travelzoo, an online travel agency.

Tickets for the Burnley and Chelsea matches are currently on sale, with more to follow.

Hospitality tickets aren’t cheap, as you might expect.

Those that are now available for the Burnley game, on the other hand, include:

Upper Centenary Stand Seats In the Premier Lounge, a hot and cold buffet is offered prior to the match. Refreshments (tea/coffee) at halftime and throughout the day Matchday schedule

Visit Travelzoo for the most up-to-date ticket information.