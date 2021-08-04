How to Get Hired as a Gen Z’er, by Connor Blakley

The COVID-19 epidemic has irreversibly altered the worldwide landscape, as well as our labor markets. In 2020, unemployment was very high, and by some measures, we were in a worse situation than during the Great Recession.

Generation Z—those born between 1997 and 2015—has been particularly vulnerable throughout the pandemic. Imagine graduating from a four-year university degree and immediately finding yourself unemployed.

Connor Blakley, a Cleveland native, spotted an opportunity in the epidemic and plans to create Bru Beer, an influencer-backed beer brand that is already a hit with fellow Generation Z’ers, in September 2021.

Connor Blakley, the CEO of Bru Beer, sees a huge opportunity in marketing to his peers: “Brands are quick to neglect Generation Z, but with a spending power of more than $150 billion, the opportunity is too enormous to ignore,” he said.

Connor Blakley is continuously on the search for Gen Z talent to help Bru Beer tap into the demographic as part of the company’s expansion push.

Here are four pieces of advice from CEO Connor Blakley for Generation Z workers looking for work:

Make use of modern technology to land a job.

Many facets of employment have changed as a result of the pandemic, including hiring policies. Many previously in-person recruiting events are now held via Zoom, and candidates are routinely interviewed and hired without ever meeting in person. This is especially beneficial for young graduates who would otherwise be unable to continue a standard job search.

Workers in Generation Z should think of new ways to stand out and inquire about job opportunities. “I received an Instagram DM from a new graduate who is interested in joining our accounting team. We didn’t have any openings at the time, but we were impressed by her initiative and will definitely consider her for a future vacancy,” Blakley says.

Prepare to work from any location.

“Generation Z should not be fixated on working in a particular region. Many knowledge-based jobs have already moved to the cloud. “A lot of our employees at BruBeer work from home when they don’t need to be in the office,” adds CEO Blakley.

Gen Z job seekers now have more alternatives and leverage in their job hunt than ever before, thanks to the transition to remote work. This allows the Generation Z generation the unique opportunity to work and live anywhere they want while still pursuing their aspirations.

