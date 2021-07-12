How to Get Hellcat Power Armor Mods in Fallout 76

The new Steel Reign update for Fallout 76 adds a lot of new material to Bethesda’s online service, including a branching questline, an improved crafting system, and tough gear like hellcat power armor.

Where Can I Get Hellcat Power Armor?

The hellcat power armor is your last reward for completing the whole Steel Reign questline, which requires you to accomplish all five story objectives, beginning with “A Knight’s Penance” and ending with “The Catalyst.” In the latter, you’ll put a stop to the super mutant scourge that’s threatening Appalachia, as well as decide the fate of the local Brotherhood of Steel chapter.

In this mission, you must choose one of two potential leaders to resolve the ongoing internal power struggle between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin. This is one of two important decisions that will determine your Steel Reign conclusion.

While it has significant narrative consequences, it has no bearing on your award. You will acquire the hellcat power armor and its matching blueprint regardless of who you choose to support.

In addition, if you want to rush through Steel Reign and get your hands on this prized loot, you must first complete Steel Dawn, the previous expansion. This previous story arc begins with the quest “Welcome to the Neighborhood” and ends with “The Best Defense,” which is unlocked at level 20.

Is the Hellcat Power Armor a Good Investment?

After Steel Reign is completed, you will receive the hellcat power armor as well as the crafting blueprint for it (in case you ever misplace your initial set).

The Fallout 76 community is presently debating if the gear is genuinely superior to prior instances of power armor that can already be discovered in the game. Those in favor of the new feature point to its useful special effect status, which reduces incoming ballistic damage by 2% for each piece of armor. Those who are less impressed point out that the hellcat suit’s base numbers are lower than the T-65 variant featured in the Wastelanders expansion.

Everything you need to know about the hellcat power armor is given below if you want to make your own decision. Please note that the statistics depict the. This is a condensed version of the information.