How to Get DWP Money to Help Soften the Impact of the £20 Universal Credit Cut

Families are being advised to seek assistance as they battle to make ends meet in the face of benefit cuts, rising heating expenses, and higher grocery bills due to shortages.

The £500 million Household Support Fund, which was introduced this week by the Department for Work and Pensions, has already been criticized for failing to fill budget gaps in needy families and individuals.

Critics claim the money falls short of the £6 billion that would be wasted when the monthly top-up for Universal Credit is abolished this month, reducing the allowance by more than £80 per month, or £20 per week.

However, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) claims that the new fund is just one component of a package of measures that families on benefits and low incomes should make sure they are taking advantage of as they prepare for the approaching winter’s challenges.

So, what assistance is available and how can you obtain it? These useful hints were provided by Birmingham Live.

Household Assistance Fund

Councils will distribute the £500 million Household Support Fund to help the community by providing small grants to fulfill daily needs such as food, clothing, and utilities.

This month, local governments will be able to access the funds.

“Our targeted Household Support Fund is available to help those disadvantaged households with vital needs as we drive through the last phases of our recovery from the pandemic,” Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said.

Those who require assistance should contact their local government, which will assist them in gaining access to the fund.

Discount Program for Warm Homes

This will save you £140 on your electricity bill during the winter of 2021-2022.

Between October and March, you’ll receive a one-time discount on your electricity payment.

If your supplier delivers both gas and electricity, you might be eligible to get a discount on your gas payment instead. To find out, contact your energy provider.

Those on a low income, as well as those receiving Pension Credit, are eligible for the plan.

Your supplier determines who is eligible for a discount. Because the amount of discounts available is limited, contact your supplier as soon as possible to find out if you qualify and how to apply.

Those who receive Pension Credit. “The summary has come to an end.”