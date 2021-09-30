How to get a top pet talent agency to notice your dog.

Since someone complimented you on your dog’s excellent looks and congratulated you on how obedient your pet is, you’ve seen it in your dreams and imagined it.

So all you have to do now is get your dog noticed if you want to see them on TV, in a movie, or even in a pet commercial. But how can you make your dog stand out in a crowd and get them ready for an audition?

Emma Green, senior booker at PetLondon ( www.petlondon.models.com ), knows how to get your dog ahead of the pack when it comes to pet talent.

Because PetLondon was founded on strong animal welfare values, Green advises that you should only sign your dog up for this type of work if you can tell that they enjoy it and are not terrified or intimidated. Because film and television sets can be quite noisy, this is not a job for a timid dog.

“If you’re thinking of signing your dog to a talent agency, the most crucial thing is to make sure they have the correct temperament for this work,” Green adds. “They must appreciate meeting new people, as well as the attention they will receive on set and traveling to new places.”

Obedience is also important. “The commands remain, sit, and down are vital because your dog needs to be able to receive instruction from the director and handler on set,” Green explains.

Another important factor that some business owners may neglect is professionalism. “No one loves it when people are late for work, and that includes actors and animal stars,” Green explains. “Punctuality is critical, as is maintaining a professional demeanor at all times.”

It’s also vital to keep your dog’s profile images updated once they’ve been signed to an agency because the people who book the dog for the work will expect to see what they saw online and won’t be thrilled if you show up with a dog that’s ten years older and twice the size.

“Be truthful, honest, and realistic so that people know what to expect.”

