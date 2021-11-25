How to Get a 20% Discount on Makeup, Skincare, and More at Glossier on Black Friday.

Glossier, the cult cosmetics brand that has been shaking up the beauty market since its start in 2014, is having its annual Black Friday sale, which begins on Thanksgiving morning.

Fans who signed up for early access to the Glossier Black Friday sale on the Glossier website can start shopping today, November 25, at 7 a.m. ET, before the official Black Friday date (November 26).

Users are issued a “secret code” once they sign up, which provides them early access to Black Friday offers.

Because the brand rarely has sales throughout the year, beauty fans will want to take advantage of its Black Friday offer, which runs until November 30 at 2:59 a.m. ET (November 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT).

What Does the Glossier Black Friday Sale Include?

The Glossier website is offering a 20% discount on all products during the Black Friday sale. Glossier skincare, cosmetics, and fragrance goods, as well as sets of these things, are all discounted.

In addition to the three new “limited-edition gift sets” that were released last week (The Essential Edit, The Lip Trio in Cranberry, and The Bath Duo), Glossier is also offering the following “special packages” that will only be available during the Black Friday weekend sale event. They are as follows: Uniform of the Eye After the discount, the price drops to $24 ($32 value). Brow of a Boy (a creamy wax brow pomade) Slick Lash (a water-resistant, lash-enhancing mascara) Glossier’s two best-selling eyeshadows serve as the foundation for a variety of eye makeup styles, from face framing to everyday looks.

Layers for the Winter

After the discount, the price drops to $72—a savings of $103!

(Glossier’s gentlest cleanser) Milky Jelly Cleanser

Bounce Super (a hydrating hyaluronic acid and B5 serum)

Rich Moisturizer for Priming (a face cream)

Moon Mask (Moisturizer) (a hydrating face mask)

For a moderate winter skincare routine, layer on these four layers of moisture and nourishment.

Set for the Weekend

After the discount, the price is $60, for a total value of $82.

The Cosmetics Bag (You can fit a full-size cleanser, moisturizer, sunscreen, eye cream, and more in the makeup bag.) The makeup bag’s red inside pouch can be removed).

Futuredew is a character in the game Futuredew (an oil serum to create a “gleamy, well-moisturized look”)

Dotcom Balm (a hydrating lip balm)

(Glossier’s gentlest cleanser) Milky Jelly Cleanser

Glossier on the Entire Face

Price: $52 (after discount) for a total of $78.

Skin Tint for Perfection (a sheer skin enhancer)

Washing the sky (a liquid-to-powder eyeshadow to create a “diffused, soft effect”)

Paint in the Clouds (a gel-cream blush)

Lash Slick (a lash-enhancing, water-resistant mascara. This is a condensed version of the information.