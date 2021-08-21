How to earn a free £100 Amazon coupon from Money Saving Expert.

The Money Saving Expert team of Martin Lewis has revealed how to earn a free £100 Amazon or M&S coupon.

The suggestion was featured in Martin’s team’s monthly Money Saving Expert newsletter, which was published this week.

People could take advantage of many deals listed in the message, including a free £100 voucher.

Money Saving Expert reveals how to save £200 on energy bills before they skyrocket.

People who applied for the Amex preferred rewards gold card could obtain a variety of freebies, according to Martin’s staff.

People who haven’t had an Amex in the last two years are eligible to apply, and if accepted, they’ll be able to choose from a variety of benefits.

You might receive £184 in Nectar points, 23,000 airline or hotel miles, or a £100 Amazon or M&S gift card.

“If you spend £3,000 in the first three months on top of the regular 1 point every £1 spent, Amex Preferred Rewards Gold provides you 20,000 more Amex points,” the team explained.

“Spend £3,000 and you’ll get £184 in Nectar points, £100 in shopping vouchers (such as Amazon and M&S), or 23,000+ airline/hotel points.

“You’ll also receive two complimentary airport lounge passes within a month.”

“It’s free in the first year, but there’s a £140 a year fee after that, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to pay it,” Martin’s staff said.

“And, while cards like these are fantastic for everyday spending, NEVER use them as an excuse to overspend, and always pay off your balance in full each month, otherwise the high APR charge (56.6 percent here) will much outweigh any gains.”