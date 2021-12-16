How to detect if it’s a cold or the new covid variety when you have Omicron symptoms.

Doctors are reporting distinct symptoms compared to earlier covid types as the UK government tightens regulations in response to the spread of the new Omicron version.

However, with so many winter bugs circulating, distinguishing between a cold and this new strain can be tough.

People should make sure their colds aren’t actually Covid as coronavirus infections and cases of the Omicron strain grow.

According to the Mirror, despite being more transmissible, Omicron has been reported to cause modest symptoms.

The distinctions between a cold and the new coronavirus strain are listed below.

According to researchers, the symptoms of the Omicron variation of coronavirus appear to be substantially distinct from those of prior variants.

Some people are experiencing modest symptoms that aren’t related to the Delta strain.

According to early reports, Omicron exhibits five distinct district symptoms:

Inflammation of the throat (as opposed to a sore throat )

Coughing that is dry

Extreme exhaustion

Muscle aches and pains

Sweats at night

However, according to the NHS website, there are three primary Covid symptoms that are still recognized. They are as follows: a scorching heat A new, persistent cough A loss of smell or taste, or an alteration in your sense of flavor It can be difficult to distinguish between Covid and a cold because many of the symptoms are similar.

Professor Tim Spector spoke on This Morning earlier this week to clear up any misunderstandings.

“Many people – probably up to half of instances – go unnoticed because they basically have symptoms that are extremely cold-like,” he told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“So headache, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing – and loss of smell or taste is the only one that makes the top five.”

“We’re now seeing that fever is at the bottom of the list of what we’re experiencing right now. Shortness of breath or a prolonged cough are more rarer symptoms.

“It’s a combination of circumstances,” she says, “but we have to accept the truth that most individuals with Covid present with cold-like symptoms.” “It’s critical.”

