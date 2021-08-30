How to Declutter Your Whole Life Using Marie Kondo’s KonMari Tidying Rules

Marie Kondo, a Japanese tidying guru, became a household celebrity because to her KonMari approach.

Her global bestsellers The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and Spark Joy both focus on organization techniques, as does her Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.

Her new show, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, premieres on Netflix on August 31 and teaches people how to apply her decluttering principles not just to their homes, but to their entire lives.

This method’s primary tenet is to discover what “sparks delight,” which is related to the Japanese idea of “tokimeki.”

Sue Spencer, a KonMari consultant at A Life More Organized, told Phrase website that this literally means “heart flutter.”

She urges people to touch all of their belongings and discover what feelings they evoke when dealing with them.

“You’ll have items in your closet that you enjoy wearing, that make you look great, or that are quite comfortable,” she explained.

“This can also apply to more functional goods that we value for the role they play in our lives – for example, a potato masher brings me joy since it makes my life easier.”

At the end of the day, she added, it’s about identifying and caring for the things you care about.

Spencer worked as a corporate research director for 20 years before switching careers to become a professional organizer. She trained with Kondo herself to become a certified consultant in her techniques and attested to the effectiveness of the KonMari approach in decluttering one’s entire life.

“It usually starts at home, but the emphasis on what brings you joy and is truly important can’t help but spread to other aspects of your life.

“As the balance of what really important flows through my life, I am healthier and more positive.”

You become more aware of what makes you happy and quit accepting situations and relationships that do not.

KonMari Consultant Mimi Bogelund

Clothing comes first in the KonMari method, followed by books, paperwork, komono (miscellaneous), and finally sentimental stuff.

Starting this approach allows you to focus on the easiest objects to part with first, strengthening your capacity to discern what brings you joy before moving on to the more difficult stuff. This is a condensed version of the information.