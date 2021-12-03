How to Check whether You Qualify for DWP Cold Weather Payments

Households should check if they are eligible for the Cold Weather Payments, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

According to The Daily Record, this additional £25 will help families on a low income and receiving certain benefits keep their houses warm during the winter months.

When the average temperature at the claimant’s nearest weather station is forecasted or recorded as 0 degrees Celsius or below for seven days in a row, the automatic bank top-up is activated.

The benefits will be accessible from now until the end of March, according to the DWP Lords Minister.

“These additional payments provide support every year to help people enduring the coldest weather, without anyone having to lift a finger,” Baroness Stedman-Scott said.

“Cold Weather Payments can be activated right up to the end of March, providing extra reassurance to people who are experiencing disproportionately cold weather during the colder months.”

Eligible claimants receive £25 for each seven-day spell of cold weather, with the UK government paying out about £100 million in Cold Weather Payments between November 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021.

After each period of extremely cold weather, claimants should receive a payment within 14 working days, which will be deposited into the same bank or building society account as their benefit payments.

If you qualify for Cold Weather Payments, it will not affect your other benefits.

Below is a list of everyone who is eligible for the additional assistance.

Who can receive Cold Weather Payments?

Credit for Pensions

Income-based assistance Allowance for Job Seekers ESA (Employment and Support Allowance) based on income Universal Credit (UC) is a government program that Mortgage Interest Assistance The full eligibility details for each of these can be found on the GOV.UK website here.