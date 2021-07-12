How To Celebrate National Pecan Pie Day: How To Make A Gooey, Delicious Dessert

National Pecan Pie Day is celebrated on July 12th. For good reason, this gooey delicacy is one of the most popular pies in the country.

Pecan pie is undeniably tasty. Furthermore, it has been around for a long time and has become a staple at many Southern holiday celebrations.

An overview of the past

Pecan pie is said to have originated in Alabama, but some claim it was invented by French immigrants who landed in New Orleans.

It’s unclear where pecan pie originated, but one piece of knowledge that has remained consistent is that it has a Southern provenance, according to the food and dining website Eater.

Native Americans planted pecan trees, which can be found all along the Mississippi River. Pecan became commercially prominent after the Civil War, particularly in Georgia. Around the late 1800s, grafted pecan trees began to gain popularity in locations like Louisiana.

Harper’s Bazaar magazine published a printed copy of a pecan pie recipe in 1886. According to National Today, the dessert’s popularity grew even more when Karo Corn Syrup began printing pecan pie recipes on the cans.

Pecan pie became more popular as Karo Corn Syrup was marketed across the country.

How to commemorate the occasion

Enjoy a slice of pecan pie.

What better way to commemorate the occasion than with a slice of delectable pecan pie? You can either buy them from a bakery or prepare them yourself. There are numerous videos available that demonstrate how to create the pie from scratch. It’ll be an enjoyable experience, and you’ll probably appreciate the day even more as a result.

Send pecan pie to family and friends.

Share pecan pie with your friends and family to show your appreciation. Many bakers now offer online outlets, making it simple to send a cake to a loved one who lives far away.

Make a social media post about Pecan Pie Day.

This is a day that many people are unaware of. As a result, take a photo of the pecan pie you’re about to eat and share it across all of your social media platforms. Make sure that as many individuals as possible are aware of the situation.