How to buy tickets for The Magic of The Beatles, which is coming to the Liverpool Empire Theatre.

This summer, The Magic of The Beatles will perform at the Liverpool Empire for one night only.

The musical show, which will showcase The Beatles’ greatest hits, will visit the band’s hometown in August as part of its UK tour.

The Liverpool Empire show is currently on sale. They are available for purchase here.

The sell-out show’s ensemble not only looks and sounds like John, Paul, George, and Ringo, but they also have the same excitement and distinctive sense of humour.

With hit after song, this spectacular ‘musical’ mystery tour seeks to transport you back to the golden era of pop!

The Beatles’ Magic will feature all of our favorite songs, including She Loves You, A Hard Day’s Night, Help, I Feel Fine, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude, Here Comes the Sun, Get Back, and many more.

On Sunday, August 15, at 7.30 p.m., The Magic of The Beatles will perform at the Liverpool Empire Theatre.

Tickets start at £22.50 and can be purchased here.