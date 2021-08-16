How to buy a 20p coin for £56 and where to look for one.

It’s time to take a closer look at some of your loose change, which could be worth a lot more than it appears on the surface.

A ‘undated’ 20p recently sold for £56 on eBay, and the good news is that there are thousands of them available.

The Royal Mint changed the design of the 20p coin in 2008, shifting the date from the back to the front, next to the Queen’s head.

However, some coins were produced without a date by mistake.

According to the Mirror, coin experts at Coin Hunter have given the following step-by-step check to see if you have a “mule” 20p.

“To verify 20p coins fast, do not look for a date as the date can be top left or bottom right,” according to the Coin Hunter website.

“Look for only the new designs in the top left image and flip the coin over to see if ELIZABETH is written across the top. This will be a 20p update.”

Following a ten-day eBay auction, this specific “mule” 20p sold for £56 on August 11 after getting 16 offers.

The seller described it as “EF,” which stands for “extremely fine” and is a phrase coin collectors use to characterize a piece’s quality.

Undated 20ps often sell for between £50 and £60, according to Coin Hunter, with one recently fetching £57 on eBay.

If you’re thinking about buying a coin, keep an eye out for fakes on eBay so you don’t get taken advantage of.

The Royal Mint will verify your coins to ensure they are genuine.

“The Royal Mint can confirm that a limited number of new design 20p coins were erroneously struck using the obverse from the previous design, as a result, these coins have no date,” a Royal Mint spokeswoman stated.

“The problem was swiftly fixed. The Royal Mint wishes to reassure the general population that these coins are legal tender.”