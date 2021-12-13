How to Assist Tornado Victims in the United States

After an outbreak of deadly tornadoes ripped across at least six states overnight this past Friday, causing widespread damage and fears of up to 100 deaths, recovery efforts are still underway.

The storms were part of a severe and unusual weather system that hit Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, among other states. On Friday night, the disastrous outbreak spawned dozens of storm reports and may have set records as one of the deadliest and longest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history.

The storms have hit Kentucky particularly hard, with up to 70 people feared dead in the state alone. Thousands of people were without power over the weekend, and the mayor of Mayfield, Kentucky, warned residents that they could be without heat or hot water for a “long period” on Monday. “Our infrastructure is in such bad shape. We don’t have access to running water. Our water tower had vanished. Our wastewater management was lost, and the city no longer has access to natural gas. So there’s nothing there on which we can rely “Kathy Stewart O’Nan, the mayor of New York City, told CBS. “At this moment, for so many of our people, it’s just about survival.” Other states were heavily hit as well. At least six employees were killed at an Amazon facility in Illinois, four in Tennessee, and two in Arkansas, according to officials. The storms wreaked devastation across the region, ripping down buildings, collapsing roofs, smashing cars, and trapping people under mountains of rubble and debris, as seen in videos and images.

Here are some ways to assist individuals who have been affected as rescue and recovery activities continue:

Volunteer Opportunities/Local Relief Funds

Tornado Relief Fund for Team Western Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky established a state-run fund to assist storm victims and begin reconstruction work on Friday. Individuals can donate online or by mail to Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero Street, 218 NC, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

Assurance of Blood

Because of a “urgent need” for supplies in Tennessee and Kentucky, this blood bank, which collects donations across the South, is inviting people to volunteer and arrange appointments.

The Brother’s Brother Foundation (BBF), a disaster relief organization based in Pittsburgh, is seeking donations to offer food and support to various Arkansas food banks. This is a condensed version of the information.