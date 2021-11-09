How to Assist Astroworld Victims and Their Families

Donations to victims and families touched by the horrific events at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, can be sent through a GoFundMe site.

Following a catastrophic crowd surge at a Friday night performance organized and performed by rapper Travis Scott, eight people died and hundreds more were injured. Some families have turned to the government for help with funeral expenditures and medical bills.

A thread of verifiable fundraisers for persons affected by the Astroworld Festival disaster may be found here.

Our platform is being closely monitored by our Trust & Safety Team. As more formal fundraisers for victims and their families are established, we will update this list: — GoFundMe (@gofundme) is a crowd-funding platform. 7 November 2021 A page has been put up on GoFundMe with links to other, verified fundraisers that go directly to those who have been touched by the Astroworld event. Four fundraisers have been set up on the website as of publication. The family of Brianna Rodriguez, a 16-year-old high school junior who died, organized one. The family is looking for help with funeral expenses.

Another campaign is for Axel Acosta’s family, who is 21 years old. Acosta, a computer science student at college, went missing at the festival. His body was eventually identified by his father, and his family is seeking financial assistance to cover the costs of out-of-state travel to Texas and the cost of his funeral.

Rodolfo “Rudy” Pea, 23, died at Astroworld and his family is seeking to donate $100,000 for his funeral expenses and a memorial in his honor.

Treston Blount created a GoFundMe campaign to seek money for his 9-year-old son, Ezra’s, medical costs. Treston was crushed by the audience and passed out during the show. At the time, Ezra was on his father’s shoulders, and the family believes he was stomped when Treston passed out. The small youngster is now in a medically induced coma after suffering various injuries to his body and organs.

People can monitor the organization’s Twitter account for updates on other families who may set up pages in the future, as well as the link to GoFundMe’s Astroworld fundraiser hub.

The tragedy is currently the subject of a criminal investigation. Numerous lawsuits have also been filed. This is a condensed version of the information.