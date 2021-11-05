How to acquire tickets for the Eagles’ UK tour in 2022 through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

The Eagles’ 50th anniversary tour tickets go on sale today.

The Eagles will perform at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in 2022, bringing their critically praised act to the UK.

The Eagles’ remaining members, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, will tour alongside Vince Gill, an American country artist, and Deacon Frey, the late Glenn Frey’s son.

Big Little Town will perform as a special guest at the Anfield Stadium show.

The Eagles, one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s, will perform hits from their entire career, including Hotel California, One of These Nights, Life in the Fast Lane, and many others.

Tickets for the tour will be in high demand when they go on sale today, Friday, November 5 at 9 a.m., after selling 150 million albums worldwide and winning six Grammy Awards.

The Eagles have spanned generations and genres to solidify their status as timeless musical heroes, performing even after leader Glenn Frey passed away in 2016.

The tour will also visit London, Edinburgh, and Dublin in the United Kingdom.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. today through LiveNation.co.uk.

Fans can also buy tickets through Ticketmaster.

Tour dates for the Eagles in 2022

Arnhem, Gelredome, Friday, June 17th, 2022

Liverpool Anfield Stadium, Monday, June 20th, 2022

Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium, Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Dublin Aviva Stadium, Friday, June 24, 2022

Sunday, June 26th, 2022 – 12:00 a.m. BST in London Hyde Park is a park in London (plus Robert Plant and Alison Krauss)