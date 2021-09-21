How TikTokers Looked into Gabby Petito’s Case.

In recent days, the investigation into Gabby Petito’s disappearance has seen various advancements, including several based on information supplied by individuals on social media platforms.

Petito vanished while on a cross-country trip with her lover Brian Laundrie, who came home alone on September 1 and was last seen by his family on September 14.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and police raided Laundrie’s home in North Port, Florida (where the couple grew up and shared a home) on Monday.

The hunt began on Monday after the FBI discovered what they believe to be Petito’s body on the borders of a Wyoming national park on Sunday.

Petito, a 22-year-old vlogger who had been recording her recent adventures on Instagram, has brought the case of Petito closer to home for social media users.

As of early Sunday, videos with the hashtag #gabbypetito had been viewed over 268 million times on TikTok, with dozens of other hashtags like #findgabbypetito and #gabbypetitoupdate attracting millions more.

“Many people following [Petito] feel like they have a vested interest in her because she was a part of their lives as she told her stories, and when it abruptly ends because of a tragedy, they want to help find out who did it,” Todd Shipley, president of the High Technology Crime Investigation Association, an international nonprofit, told USA Today on Monday.

However, Shipley cautioned that a high-profile case staffed by untrained volunteer investigators could cause complications for law enforcement and investigators combing through multiple leads.

Shipley added, “You have to judge what’s real and what’s not, and go through all of the information to find what’s of value.” “With thousands of suggestions pouring in, it can be both beneficial and overwhelming.”

Gabby Petito Case TikTok Videos

Miranda Baker is one of the users that has shared multiple posts about Petito on TikTok. On August 29, she and her boyfriend believe they picked up Laundrie as a hitchhiker in Grand Teton National Park.

Baker said she finally reported the interaction to police after viewing TikTok videos about it in a video that had nearly 10 million views at the time of publishing on Sunday.