How the White House Is Addressing Gun Suicides And Improving Gun Safety

The Biden administration unveiled an overview of a new plan to combat gun suicides on Monday, with a focus on military veterans.

The White House emphasized the gravity of the issue in a factsheet outlining its suggestions, noting that firearms were involved in two-thirds of all suicide deaths in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 47,511 suicide fatalities in 2019, making it the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

In roughly half of the suicide deaths, firearms were utilized. The administration is putting a greater emphasis on suicide prevention and ensuring that firearms are only given to those who will use them safely.

“Today, the Biden Administration is announcing three additional initiatives to help prevent suicide,” according to the White House, “including advocating safe firearms storage and defining best practices for firearms dealers.”

Multiple federal agencies, such as the Department of Justice, the Department of Veteran Affairs, and the Department of Defense, are pooling their efforts to exchange information about firearm deaths.

A multi-pronged plan is also in place, including pressure on gun stores to undertake better due diligence, a public education campaign, gun storage requirements, and more emergency medical care for at-risk veterans.

Gun retailers have been chastised for failing to do appropriate background checks on potential customers, only to have their firearms turned up after a catastrophe. The ATF will be able to withdraw dealers’ licenses if they violate federal law for the first time, such as failing to conduct background checks on buyers or refusing to cooperate with ATF inspections or investigations, according to the Biden plan.

There are exceptions for “exceptional situations” that aren’t defined.

On the second prong, there is a massive public education campaign aimed at both individuals and gun sellers. This includes significant public service advertisements, the dissemination of state-wide places where weapons can be safely stored, and the requirement that vendors distribute documentation reminding gun owners of their legal responsibilities.

The strategy also calls attention to the problem of veteran suicides with firearms.

According to the VA’s most recent suicide prevention report, weapons were used in 69.2 percent of veteran suicides, which is more than 20 percent higher than the national average for non-veteran American people. This was also true across genders, with both experienced men and women much more likely to kill themselves with a gun than any other method.

The factsheet details intentions to increase mental health spending.