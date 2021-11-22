How the US Media Covered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their High-Stakes Lawsuit

According to research for The Washington Newsday, during a week in which a lawsuit and a series of public appearances went head-to-head, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reported on more negatively than favourably.

Before appearing at Veterans Day ceremonies earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke at online summits about social media trolls, the press, and paid family leave.

However, a Court of Appeal hearing in London from Meghan’s tabloid privacy and copyright lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday loomed large in the background.

The tabloid compelled Meghan to apologize for misleading the court after receiving her private communications, which were turned out by the same aide who accused her of bullying in 2018.

According to data analysis firm Zignal Labs’ research for The Washington Newsday, mainstream media reports in the United States were 62% unfavorable, 13% neutral, and 24% positive from November 9 to November 15.

Over the same time period, the British media was more favorable, with 33 percent of mentions classified as positive, 52 percent as unfavorable, and 15 percent as neutral.

The couple was mentioned nearly 38,000 times in the mainstream and online, including social media, according to the company.

On Wednesday, November 10, positive coverage included headlines on Harry and Meghan’s in-person visit to the Intrepid Museum’s Salute to Freedom Gala, where the duchess’s red dress drew the attention of many a headline writer.

The event triggered 10,000 references across all sources on that day alone, making it the most widely publicized event in history.

Across all sources, the event looked to outshine the case, with 726 mentions of the terms “Court Case” or “Privacy Case” in the last week.

Many U.S. sites, including The Washington Post, CNN, CBS, and NBC, among others, covered Meghan’s apology for misleading the London court.

It happened after her lawyers denied she worked with the authors of the memoir Finding Freedom, but emails submitted to the court proved she gave Jason Knauf permission to give the authors comprehensive material.

Meghan stated in a 20-page witness statement: “I did not have access to these emails, and I regret to the Court for not remembering them at the time.

“I didn’t know anything. This is a condensed version of the information.