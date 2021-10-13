How the Trekkie Community Reacts to William Shatner’s Space Mission

Star Trek fans and celebrities took to social media this week to express their excitement as actor William Shatner prepared for a real-life space voyage.

Despite the fact that Shatner’s flight will be less spectacular than that of his Star Trek character, Captain James T. Kirk, the 90-year-old actor will set a record by becoming the oldest person in space. After a one-day delay due to weather, Shatner is set to launch on Wednesday morning during Blue Origin’s second human spaceflight (the first took place in July, carrying billionaire creator Jeff Bezos and three others).

During the lead-up to Shatner’s voyage, celebrities and significant Star Trek fans flocked to Twitter to celebrate the launch and post memes and jokes.

“I just can’t get over it,” actor Vincent D’Onofrio said in a tweet that included a photo of Shatner and his three Blue Origin crew members dressed in their uniforms. “I’m genuinely delighted for you. For many reasons, this shot evokes memories of my childhood and the joy that working in our industry may provide. For me, Shatner, you are as cool as cool can be in this photo.” I can’t seem to get over it.

