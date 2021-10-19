How the SCOTUS’ ‘Explosive’ Term Will Affect the 2022 Midterm Elections

The Supreme Court resumed last autumn to a “explosive” term that analysts predict would undoubtedly affect voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections after an 18-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A. E. Dick Howard of the University of Virginia told The Washington Newsday, “The possibilities of this term being a blockbuster term are very strong.” “This could be the most incendiary term since Bush v. Gore was decided by the Supreme Court in 2000.” This term, the court will hear numerous cases involving contentious subjects such as abortion, gun rights, and separation of church and state, and it’s not just the cases before the justices that make this term stand out.

Six conservative judges sit on the Supreme Court, including new Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose confirmation marked the court’s first 6-3 conservative supermajority in nearly half a century.

Because of the blockbuster term and the ideological shift on the bench, the court’s huge social concerns might easily get the five solid conservative votes needed to modify the law.

What about the unavoidable consequences of those decisions? It is expected to take place right before the midterm elections.

Howard predicts that this term’s SCOTUS verdicts will bring droves of Trump fans and Democrats to the polls in 2022, assuming that the opinions would be conservative and right-leaning in those hot-button areas.

"Voters will regard the Court's rulings as fulfilling President Trump's pledges of changing the direction of constitutional law in this nation," Howard said. "[Those verdicts] would effectively invite Republican or conservative voters to turn out and see their wishes accomplished." "At the same time, I believe the other consequence will undoubtedly be rallying Democrats who were concerned that this would happen if President Trump's three candidates were confirmed," he continued. "It appears to me that the viewpoints will have a strong impact on both Republicans and Democrats." While conservative rulings may win the support of many Republican voters, Howard pointed out that SCOTUS decisions may benefit Democrats more, who will be eager to preserve their majority.