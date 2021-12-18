How the ever-changing Christmas market in Liverpool has evolved over the previous ten years.

Thousands of people will flock to Liverpool’s Christmas market as the festive season approaches to enjoy excellent food, soak up the festive mood, and shop for incredible gifts for their loved ones.

An annual journey for many, Liverpool’s market has long drew large crowds, and it was recently rated one of the greatest in the UK.

However, Liverpool’s Christmas market has evolved and grown in many ways over the previous decade, from its humble beginnings among the shops on Church Street to its current home at St George’s Hall and the adjacent St John’s Gardens, complete with seasonal rides.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city did not host its own market last year, which was the first time in years.

Here’s a look back at how Liverpool’s Christmas market has evolved over the previous decade, and why some say this year’s is “better than ever.”

From 2005 through 2016, the Christmas market on Church Street and Lord Street in Liverpool was held every year.

Every winter, the markets would be immersed in the hustle and bustle of the bustling shopping district, with locals and visitors stopping at stalls while conducting their Christmas shopping, or simply going to the city center to buy presents and snacks from the merchants.

Many people will recall the various vendors that reappeared year after year, selling great food, handcrafted gifts, and other items beneath the Christmas lights.

Food from the market could be smelled throughout the city centre in the late 1990s and beyond, and many people would recall going from stall to booth on a first date, with groups of friends, or as a joyful family custom.

You may examine how the markets looked in 2011 and 2012 by clicking on the links below.

Outside Marks and Spencer a decade ago, the windmill bar could be seen with active consumers conducting their evening Christmas shopping.

By 2016, the Liverpool Echo stated that the Christmas market was returning to the renowned St George’s Plateau for the first time in years, to coincide with the dazzling DreamWorks Light show.

Thousands of people came out to the dozens of market stalls put up outside, which had a prominent role in Fantastic Beasts at the time.