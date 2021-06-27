How the East Side Boys’ drug gang got it all wrong

A once-violent drug gang-dominated housing complex has recently recovered from the destruction caused by criminals.

When rivals challenged their heroin and crack operation, the East Side Boys drug gang, led by Jake and Callum Burrows, brought gang violence to the streets of Speke.

The gang took control of a residence on Eastern Avenue and transformed it into a criminal hotspot. Locals who dared to stroll by risked getting beaten up on the street.

As violent situations erupt in the city center, men are attacked with shovels.

Lee Price, a gang leader, lost his appeal against his conviction and the 22-and-a-half-year prison sentence he received last week.

The infamous drug gang utilized Price’s home on Eastern Avenue as a base of operations. Following a large police investigation codenamed Bombay, Price and his former associates now fear spending the next decade in prison.

Jake and Callum Burrows were well-known gangsters who grew up in the neighborhood.

Jake, the oldest brother, was in charge of the crew, while Callum was his right-hand guy.

The Burrows, like many other established criminals, used a network of younger criminals, both in south Liverpool and throughout the country through County Lines activities.

The group, which was based on Speke’s eastern side, gained money by flooding the area with crack cocaine and heroin. Flare messages sent to mobile phones in the vicinity by street dealers working for the gang highlighted the product’s quality.

There was a tier of top gang members beneath the Burrows brothers, including Mark Gardener, Barry Kelly, Lee Price, and Kevin Marlow.

Gardener and Kelly moved guns and drugs around for the gang, while Price turned his home on Eastern Avenue into a drug den. Marlow was the money guy, and he utilized a graft phone to send out flare messages touting their drug’s excellence.

Another senior member of the gang was well-known crook Jack Ross. Individuals like William Troake, who sold cannabis on the street on the East Side, were at the bottom of the food chain. The summary comes to a close.