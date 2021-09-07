How the Charles Honors Scandal Affected Queen Elizabeth II and Her Death Plans Leaked Within Days

The U.K. government released Queen Elizabeth II’s dying preparations just days before the monarch was embroiled in a second crisis at Prince Charles’ charity.

Last week, the Monarch was subjected to a barrage of attacks that began on Friday when the UK website Politico revealed secret details of Operation London Bridge.

The codename refers to preparations for the day the queen, who is now 95 years old, passes away and Prince Charles succeeds her as king.

According to Politico, civil employees anticipate large crowds, travel mayhem, and London becoming “packed” for the first time ever.

The Prime Minister and Cabinet will greet Elizabeth’s coffin at St Pancras Station, and Prince Charles will travel Britain in the ten days leading up to the funeral, demonstrating to the people that there is a new king.

Operation Spring Tide, his ascension to the throne, is codenamed, and the accession committee will meet at 10 a.m. the day after the queen’s death to announce King Charles III.

According to Politico, the proclamation will be announced at St. James’ Palace and the Royal Exchange in the City of London.

After that, he’ll go to Scotland three days after her death, Northern Ireland four days later, and Wales seven days later.

Civil workers will be given a script outlining how to break the news to government ministers, which will begin with the words, “We have just been notified of Her Majesty The Queen’s death.”

According to Politico, they will also be compelled to state that “discretion is required.”

The disclosure, however, did not sit well with the British press, which quoted sources claiming the queen had been betrayed.

a tabloid in the United Kingdom “How Could They?” read the headline in The Daily Mirror, while “No Respect!” read the headline in The Daily Express. As funeral preparations are exposed, the palace is enraged.”

How could they, according to Saturday’s MIRROR? Today’s Papers #TomorrowsPapers pic.twitter.com/hqUCkPVpXu

September 3, 2021 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat)

The EXPRESS on Saturday: No respect! Today’s Papers #TomorrowsPapers pic.twitter.com/c5p5chMKPO

September 3, 2021 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat)

“Bridge is the suffix code for all such royal arrangements to which the broadcasters, as well as the security services, the Mayor of London’s office and civil servants, have had access for years for planning and logistics,” wrote Dickie Arbiter, the queen’s former press secretary, in The Daily Express. This is a condensed version of the information.