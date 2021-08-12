How Some Colleges Are Combating COVID Surge: Weekly Testing, Vaccine Mandates, and Fines

Colleges are using a variety of methods to assist minimize the spread of COVID-19 as they prepare for the fall semester and the return of many students to campus, including transferring financial obligations to unvaccinated students and taking a multi-layer approach to mitigation.

Because of the enormous number of people gathered and living in close quarters, colleges and universities can be a hotbed for infectious illness propagation. Schools were forced to close last year due to the threat of huge outbreaks, and now that on-campus instruction has resumed, there are worries about how to keep children and faculty members safe.

Most people who live or take in-person classes must be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to some colleges, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Given the possibility of outbreaks or those who are unable to be vaccinated, several schools are mandating masks to be worn indoors in addition to a vaccine requirement.

MIT, on the other hand, is going a step farther in their answer. In addition to wearing masks and getting vaccinated, the school is asking that anyone who visits campus at least once a week be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. Even if they are asymptomatic, those who test positive must self-isolate.

Wesleyan College in West Virginia, which is further south, does not have a vaccine obligation, but is “strongly encouraging” students, teachers, and staff to get immunized against COVID-19. Approximately 90% of faculty and staff have been vaccinated, and the school stated that if a vaccine receives complete approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a mandate might be implemented.

Students who have not been vaccinated must wear a mask indoors, submit to weekly testing, and pay a non-refundable charge of $750. President Joel Thierstein told CNN’s New Day that the price is designed to pay the costs of testing. Before the policy was established, students, teachers, and staff members were polled, and many were in favor, albeit some were upset, as is the case with any choice, according to Theirstein.

“All we want to do is make sure our costs are covered,” Thierstein explained. “However, if we locate alternate sources of testing support, we’ll use those instead, and the charge will be waived.”

A similar program was developed at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee. This is a condensed version of the information.