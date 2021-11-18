How Social Media Reacted To Oklahoma Governor’s Commutation Of Julius Jones’s Sentence.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt commuted Julius Jones’ death sentence to “life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.” “Jones was to be executed in just a few hours.

Jones, 41, was convicted of murdering Paul Howell, an affluent businessman who lived in the Edmond neighborhood of Oklahoma City. Over six million people signed a petition alleging that Jones was sentenced to death because of flaws in the criminal justice system, including poor and inexperienced defense attorneys, racial bias on the jury, and prosecution misconduct, among other things.

“Thank you so much Governor Stitt for commuting Julius Jones’ sentence to life without parole and postponing his execution today,” reality television star Kim Kardashian tweeted on Thursday.”

On Wednesday, Kardashian said she spoke with Jones. Jones had asked her to deliver a message to him, she said.

“The most important thing is to always double-check that you’re doing the right thing.” Julius was hanging around with the wrong crowd, which placed him in his current situation… He stated that if you are doing anything that your mother would disapprove of, you should not be doing it. That’s all there is to it!” Kardashian shared the news on Twitter.

Many others rushed to social media to express their feelings over the news, which became a trending topic on Twitter.

I’m grateful that #JuliusJones will not be put to death.

For the remainder of his life, @GovStitt has declared him unable to apply for a commutation, pardon, or parole. As a result, the fight for justice continues.

Most importantly, and most urgently, the death penalty must be abolished. pic.twitter.com/26KTXK7aLY “Organization is effective! IN OKLAHOMA, JULIUS JONES WILL NOT BE EXECUTED! Thank you to everyone who prayed, contacted, emailed, or tweeted. #JusticeforJulius has yet to be won… We must keep organizing to free him and #AbolishTheDeathPenalty.” Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) is a Twitter account that advocates for the rights of black people. 18 November 2021, 2:12 p.m. “I can’t image how it feels to be mere hours away from being executed by the state, only to learn that your sentence has been commuted. I’m grateful that Julius Jones will survive, and I hope that one day we won’t consider prison to be a viable option.” Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) is a Twitter user. 18 November 2021, 1:54 p.m. “After deep thought and study of the materials offered by all parties in this case, I have decided to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole,” the judge said. Kevin Stitt is the governor of Oklahoma. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.