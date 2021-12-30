How Sarah P. Antonella Overcame Adversity on Her Way to Professional Success

Sarah P. Antonella, or Sarah P, is a business strategist, best-selling author, and the millennial CEO of a global firm. She contributes contagious optimism, limitless energy, a vivid personality, and absolute integrity to every business in which she works. Sarah’s technical and soft skills are unquestionable, as proven by her remarkable resume, which she maintains to this day.

Sarah is most known for her book Level Up, which outlines the key steps to achieving success in both life and business. She tells her extraordinary story of successes as an ice figure skater and then as a team coach aiming for the Olympics in this book. Sarah also offers advice on how to boost your confidence, communication skills, and values in the most practical way possible.

Sarah was bullied at school and at church when she was younger, and she overcame it to become the successful professional she is now. Because she was bi-racial, her skin color had a role in the negative experiences she had. Sarah’s ethnicity, which is half-Caucasian and half-Asian, became a cause of derision among her peers.

Sarah began training as a figure skater to restore her confidence after being tormented at school and church. She competed in figure skating, which gave her the confidence to believe in herself and her tremendous potential in the sport. Sarah turned to coaching after years of professional skating, drawing on the lessons she received from famed figure skating instructor Frank Carroll.

Sarah tried her luck as an entrepreneur after 16 years as a competitive ice skater and instructor. She is now the CEO of a multinational agency, where she applies her business strategy expertise. Sarah has effectively transferred her accomplishment in figure skating to her life as a corporate professional woman. Only a few years after its creation, the company she runs is currently making seven figures in revenue.

Sarah’s major goal in all of her initiatives is to inspire minorities, particularly those who are bullied because of their ethnicity. This is how the book Level Up came to be, which was essentially a documentary about her personal path to success. Sarah’s metamorphosis, both as a person and as a professional, is inspiring and deserving of praise.

