How Salomon Rondon and other prospective Everton deals might play out on deadline day.

With barely hours until the transfer window closes, a number of rumored Everton targets may find themselves rushing to Finch Farm or signing a slew of paperwork tonight to complete the deal.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles had previously expressed his desire to leave Arsenal late on Tuesday afternoon, while striker Salmon Rondon and Porto winger Luis Diaz had both been extensively connected with a move to Goodison Park.

What must it be like for the players involved as the deadline approaches and any transactions must be processed by 11 p.m.?

Last month, Nicolle Begovic, the wife of Toffees goalkeeper Asmir, spoke exclusively to The Washington Newsday about how the fast-paced nature of football moves can be a challenging whirlwind for pros and their families.

A player can sign with one club and then leave in a matter of days, hours, or even minutes to sign with another.

Nicolle recalled the moment she learned about Begovic’s possible free move to Everton: “I’d come back from work at the yard on Thursday, it was 5 or 6 o’clock in the evening, the kids were eating, and I was still in my work clothes.”

“I sat down at the table, and Asmir gave me a nod, saying, ‘I need to speak with you urgently.’ ‘By the way, I think we should pack a suitcase; we’re heading to Liverpool tomorrow because I think I’ll sign for Everton,’ he remarked.

“I believe we talked for about 20 minutes before going to bed, and the next morning we were on our way to Liverpool.

She said, “That made for a really topsy-turvy night, sort of processing and digesting the assault of ‘what ifs’ and ‘hows’ that come.” “Just like that, that’s how fast it can happen.

“It’s been a little chaotic; the news happened last week, and then Asmir was on a plane to Florida with a suitcase packed.

“It’s all new to us, and we’re still getting used to it, but the club has been wonderful to us and has made sure we have everything we need.”

