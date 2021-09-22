How Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark formed OMD, and how Margaret Thatcher’s Afterbirth was almost prevented.

What is the significance of a name?

It happens a lot when you’ve sold 40 million records, created an entire musical genre, and impacted artists as disparate as Depeche Mode and the Pet Shop Boys.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark moved from “two hairy chaps wittering on about electricity” to the “future of pop” practically overnight in late autumn 1978.

And that cryptic band name may have had a lot to do with the propulsion of two 16-year-olds from the little Wirral village of Meols into the musical stratosphere.

Would a band named Margaret Thatcher’s Afterbirth, for example, have had the same widespread appeal?

Andy McCluskey, the self-effacing and hugely charming lead man of the band now known worldwide as OMD, isn’t convinced.

There’s a legend regarding OMD’s beginnings that Andy had long believed to be false.

Until he ran into Lindsay Reade, the former wife of musical promoter, record label owner, TV presenter, and nightclub manager Tony Wilson, who knew everything.

Andy, who is now 61 years old, explains.

“It was October 1978, and we’d played two gigs in Manchester: one at Eric’s and one at Factory. Tony Wilson had received a cassette from our “manager,” who was really just the guy who put up our gear.

“He listened to it, decided we weren’t punky enough for him, and tossed it in a trash bag in the floor of his car.

“That’s when Lindsay, his wife, got in the car and said, ‘What are these?’ “Oh, just bands who want to get on TV that I’ve denied,” he said.

“She rummaged through the bag, noticed Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, and exclaimed, ‘What an interesting name.’

“They’re two hairy blokes from Wirral wittering on about electricity,” Tony said.

“However, she put it in the player, heard Electricity, and declared, ‘That’s a hit single.’

“We were dubbed the future of pop music by Tony Wilson a week later.

“We’d heard a variation of that tale but assumed it was fictitious, but we recently ran into Lindsay Reade and asked her about it, and she said it was 100% genuine.

“Who knows what would have happened if it hadn’t been for that stroke of luck, or if it hadn’t been for our name?”

I'm not sure if a band called Margaret would have piqued Lindsay's interest as much as a band called Margaret.