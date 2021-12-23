How often should I take a lateral flow test and where can I get one?

It’s never been more crucial to get tested as the new Omicron variant spreads across the country.

In recent days and weeks, however, many consumers have been unable to request lateral flow tests from Gov.uk.

Even if you are successful in placing an order, it can take up to three days for it to arrive, making it unlikely that you would receive it in time for Christmas.

However, there are other options for obtaining a set of tests.

The most convenient option for most people to acquire lateral flow testing is to go to a local collection location, which are plentiful around Merseyside.

This service is available at pharmacies as well as other locations such as libraries, and you can find your nearest location on the NHS website.

You’ll need a collection code from Gov.uk before you can pick up your tests at a collection site or pharmacy.

Call 119 (free from landlines and mobiles) to acquire a collect code. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

You can order up to two packs per day from select community collection stations, but you can only order one pack per day through the internet for home delivery.

The most up-to-date information On days when “you’re more likely to catch or spread Covid-19,” according to NHS advice, people should do quick testing.

This includes visiting someone who is at a higher risk of being extremely ill from covid or socializing with other people.

If you’ve been in contact with someone who has Covid-19 and are either fully vaccinated or under the age of 18 years and six months, you should additionally take daily quick tests (one per day for seven days).

If you’re a contact of someone who has tested positive for covid and you’re over 18 and six months old and haven’t been properly vaccinated, you must stay at home and self-isolate.