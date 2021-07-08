How much would a Covid test increase the cost of your summer vacation?

People who have been double jabbed will no longer be required to quarantine when returning from amber or green-list nations as of July 19, according to the government.

Whether or if vacationers are completely vaccinated, they will still need to pay for a Covid-19 test when they return home.

According to new Which? research, the present cost of testing is likely to be too high for most individuals, particularly families.

The current cost of the four needed Covid-19 tests for an unvaccinated person returning from Spain is expected to be £233 per person.

Vaccinated travelers visiting countries on the green or amber lists will be required to pay for a lateral flow test before leaving for home and a PCR test two days before returning.

Covid-19 testing is also required for children aged five and up.

Prices vary greatly, with some labs charging far less than others, but according to Which?, the average cost of a PCR test in the UK is £85.

The total cost of the two tests necessary is £94 per participant.

Travelers traveling mainland Spain do not need to take a test if they have documentation of two Covid immunizations completed at least 14 days before to departure. However, upon returning to the UK, two tests will be necessary.

Return of Rapid Antigen – £39

£55 for PCR on the second day after arrival.

Holidaymakers will be charged £94 per person for the two compulsory tests, similar to what they would be charged in Spain.

Those who have documentation of two vaccinations performed 14 days prior to travel are exempt from taking a test to fly to Greece, but they must take two tests – one before departure and one upon return to the UK.

Return of Rapid Antigen – £39

£55 for PCR on the second day after arrival.

A journey to France costs £133 per person and requires three examinations.

A journey to France costs £133 per person and requires three examinations.

Because the UK is on France's amber list, only fully vaccinated people can enter the nation – and even they must show either a negative PCR test within 72 hours or a negative antigen.