How much will train rates rise in 2022?

Rail pricing changes will take effect in March 2022.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, costs were raised in January each year, but the government claims that delaying the increase will give travellers more time to buy cheaper flexible and season tickets at the current rate.

The increase is determined using a formula based on the previous six months’ Retail Price Index (RPI).

The increase in rail fares for next year will be 3.8 percent, which is lower than the current retail price inflation rate of 7.1 percent.

Under the revised tariffs, an off-peak journey from Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston, for example, will climb from £94.50 to £98.10.

Over £14 billion has already been spent by taxpayers to keep services running during the pandemic.

The hike, according to the government, will assist cover some of these costs as well as pay for service boosts and improvements that began this week on numerous lines.

To help individuals who are returning to the trains, the Book with Confidence scheme has been extended, meaning that all passengers can amend their travel reservations up until the evening before departure without being charged a price until March 21, 2022.

Passengers can also totally cancel their trains and obtain a reimbursement in the form of rail vouchers.

“Capping rail fares in line with inflation while tying it to the July RPI strikes a fair balance, ensuring we can continue to invest record amounts into a more modern, reliable railway, ease the burden on taxpayers, and protect passengers from the highest RPI in years,” said Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris.

“Delaying the changes until March 2022 allows consumers to save money by renewing their fares at the same price as last year.” That includes the 100,000 consumers who have already saved money by purchasing more affordable and flexible season tickets.

“We’re moving forward with the reforms outlined in our Plan for Rail, resulting in a railway that is more passenger-focused and provides truly first-class service to all.”