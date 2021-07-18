How much rent do landlords ask for their vacant high-street stores?

A concerning number of shops on our high streets are vacant; however, how much would it cost to reopen them?

According to a review commissioned by Sefton Council, over a fifth of all shops in Southport town centre are currently empty, while the percentage in Bootle is closer to a quarter.

The analysis, done by consultants Nexus Planning, singled out Southport as a particular source of concern, citing the recent closures of Debenhams, BHS, and H&M, among others.

Changes in how we shop have resulted in lower foot traffic, which has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rents and rates can quickly mount up, thus anyone interested in taking on the vacant flats runs the risk of losing a significant sum if their investment fails.

We look at how much rentals are in different parts of Sefton while some of our classic high street units remain unoccupied.

Last month, Barclays on Chapel Lane closed its doors for good.

The decision was made for a variety of reasons, according to the banking behemoth, including the fact that 82 percent of clients do their banking online or over the phone, with only 96 customers using the branch actively.

The structure, described as a “character building in a highly prominent site,” is now for sale through Cheetham and Mortimer estate agency.

The bottom floor is designated as a “sales and staff” space, while the first floor is designated as a “staff and storage” area with a restroom.

The asking rent for the 3,349 square foot apartment is £4,375 per calendar month.

Another old shop, at number 20, is for rent farther down Chapel Lane.

The property, which was once a gift and card shop, is now sandwiched between a Caffe Nero and an assisted care facility.

According to a Rightmove listing, the store area is “mainly open plan with suspended ceiling” with a WC on the first level.

The 1,430 square feet space is on the market with Fitton Estates and could be yours for £1,833 per calendar month.

On Lord Street in Southport, there are two unoccupied buildings next to each other.