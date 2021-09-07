How much more tax will you pay as a result of Boris Johnson’s social care plan?

Under Boris Johnson’s divisive social care plan, residents in the Liverpool City Region will pay hundreds of pounds more each year.

The Prime Minister said today that his government will implement a 1.25 percent increase in National Insurance as part of his long-awaited plan to address the social care crisis.

The revised prices will be implemented beginning in April 2022.

As Boris Johnson unveils his social care tax idea, young people and low-income individuals would be impacted particularly severely.

The increase will be levied at the same rate as before, but will appear on paystubs as a “Health and Social Care Levy.”

From this point forward, it will also apply to workers who are over the pension age.

Many people have condemned the measure as “regressive,” claiming that the rise will disproportionately affect young people and low-income people.

Anyone with assets over £23,350 pays in full for their care under present arrangements, but No 10 warned the costs were “catastrophic and sometimes unpredictable.”

Mr Johnson’s idea would see anyone with less than £100,000 in savings receive public assistance, with state-funded care for those with less than £20,000.

There will also be a cap on care costs, ensuring that no one pays more than £86,000 in total during their lifetime.

The majority of the income raised from the 1.25 percent increase will go toward reducing NHS waiting lines, with social care receiving only £5.3 billion of the £36 billion estimated to be raised over the next three years.

The NICs rise will be rebadged as a health and social care fee from 2023-24, once HM Revenue’s computer systems have been updated, and will show as a distinct line on payslips.

National Insurance is a payroll tax that is paid by both employed and self-employed people who accumulate contributions over the course of their working lives, allowing them to qualify for pensions and other benefits.

If you’re 16 or older and make more than £184 per week as an employee or £6,515 or more per year as a self-employed person, you must pay National Insurance.

Under present standards, once you reach the age of state pension, you are no longer required to pay National Insurance.

National Insurance is a type of government-sponsored insurance.