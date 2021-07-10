How much money does Johnny Vegas have? The 50-year-old comic makes a comeback with a new glamping series.

Johnny Vegas has become one of the most well-known and well-liked comedians in the United States, thanks to his appearances on a number of well-known television shows.

The comedian, whose actual name is Michael Joseph Pennington, was born and raised in St Helens and first debuted on our screens in the 1990s. Since then, he has dabbled in acting and landed lucrative endorsement deals with companies such as PG Tips.

He is most known for his roles in ITV’s Benidorm, BBC’s Home From Home, and Red Dwarf, as well as appearances on QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Sunday Brunch, Celebrity Gogglebox, and other shows.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the father-of-two has accumulated a net worth of roughly $10 million – around £7.1 million – throughout the course of his career.

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping, a new Channel 4 programme that saw the 50-year-old build up his own glamping site and repair ancient buses and vehicles, has recently returned to our screens.

If you’ve been following the series, you’ll know that Johnny’s glampsite is located in Nidderdale, in Washburn Valley, on the Yorkshire Dales’ outskirts.

Bookings for 2021 are limited due to high demand, and bookings for 2022 are not yet available, but there is still hope if you want to stay there, according to YorkshireLive.

Vegas made his broadcast debut in 1996 as a contestant on Win, Lose, or Draw, and later joined Shooting Stars as a regular member.

He also starred in the BBC sitcom Ideal and played Geoff ‘The Oracle’ Maltby in ITV’s Benidorm.

In the early 2000s, he was most known for his role as Al in the PJ Tips commercials with his sidekick Monkey.

He has been on series such as Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and QI as a guest panelist and as a participant on the game show Taskmaster.

The comedian has been on Celebrity Gogglebox with PA Bev Dixon in recent weeks.

