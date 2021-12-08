How much money does Chris Cuomo have? A CNN anchor who was fired loses his job and a book deal.

Chris Cuomo was dismissed from CNN and may now forfeit his severance package as well as a recent book contract. After many career slams, what will Cuomo be left with? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 50-year-work old’s as a lawyer and journalist has earned him a net worth of $12 million, with a $6 million annual paycheck from CNN.

Cuomo, on the other hand, will now have to cope with a slew of financial damages as a result of his brother Andrew Cuomo’s sexual misconduct claims.

“We hired a reputable law company to perform the investigation, and we’ve fired him immediately.” Additional information has come to light throughout the course of that review. Despite the firing, we will conduct an investigation as necessary,” CNN said in a statement on Saturday morning, announcing Cuomo’s departure from the network.

Cuomo is facing more severe ramifications as more information becomes available. According to The New York Times, CNN president Jeff Zucker also informed workers on Tuesday morning that Cuomo will not be paid any severance or other compensation due under his current contract.

Cuomo signed a book agreement with HarperCollins for the title “Deep Denial,” which was set to be released in Fall 2022. “We do not intend to publish the book,” a spokeswoman for the publisher told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “A compelling study of the hard facts that the epidemic and Trump years have unveiled about America — about our strength and character — and a road map of the work needed to make our aspirations reflect reality,” according to HarperCollins. In addition, he has opted to leave his SiriusXM radio show.