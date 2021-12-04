‘How Much Is a Black Life Worth?’: A Lawyer Is Furious Over A $250K Bond For A Cop Charged With Murder.

“How much is a Black life worth in America’s legal system?” Sean Walton, an attorney, was enraged by the $250,000 bond imposed on Jason Meade, a cop who shot Casey Goodson Jr. five times in the back.

At Friday’s hearing for Meade, an Ohio sheriff’s deputy, Walton, who represents Goodson’s family, addressed. Meade is charged with murder and reckless homicide, each of which carries a $1 million bond, according to Walton.

“We saw and heard the prosecution in the room today state that Casey did nothing that resulted in his death,” Walton added.

According to the Associated Press, Meade pleaded not guilty to the allegations and requested that his case be transferred to federal court.

Steve Nolder and Mark Collins, Meade’s attorneys, maintained that Meade was serving as a federal agent of the US Marshals Service fugitive task team at the time of the shooting.

In a court filing Friday, Nolder stated, “Meade’s major tasks were to help other team members in catching violent fugitives and other convicts.” “As a result, when Deputy Meade shot Casey Goodson Jr. on December 4, 2020, he was acting as a federal officer.” Meade was assigned to the Marshals’ fugitive task force from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the complaint, despite his normal job as a member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT squad.

When Meade failed to find a fugitive while working with the US Marshals Service task group on December 4, 2020, he was shot. According to Collins, Meade followed Goodson in his car, then on foot after seeing Goodson point a gun at another driver, and then at Meade in his automobile. Goodson was “waving the pistol erratically” after that, according to Collins. According to Collins, Meade fired when the gun was levelled at him.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The filing by Meade’s lawyers contradicts what US Marshal Pete Tobin claimed after the shooting a week ago.

“When he approached Mr. Goodson, and during the subsequent confrontation leading to Mr. Goodson’s murder, Meade was operating on his own and in his autonomous authority as a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy inside his own jurisdiction,” Tobin stated in a December 11 statement. This is a condensed version of the information.