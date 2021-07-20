How much does it cost to keep an electric fan on all night in the UK, which is now experiencing a heatwave?

The UK’s heatwave is forecast to continue, with temperatures reaching as high as 32 degrees Celsius in certain locations.

Between today and Thursday, parts of the UK might reach 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), which is hotter than popular European vacation spots like Marbella, Mykonos, and Tenerife.

During the week, temperatures will hover above 31 degrees Celsius (87.8 degrees Fahrenheit), with forecasts predicting that the next few days will be the hottest of the year.

Thunderstorms are expected to last 11 hours, according to the Met Office.

On Sunday, 31.6 degrees Celsius (88.88 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded at Heathrow in England, surpassing Saturday’s record-breaking 30.3 degrees Celsius (86.54 degrees Fahrenheit) in Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire.

In Cardiff, Wales, the temperature hit 30.2 degrees Celsius (86.36 degrees Fahrenheit), compared to 29.6 degrees Celsius (85.28 degrees Fahrenheit) in Usk, Monmouthshire, on Saturday.

The Met Office has also issued an amber extreme heat warning for parts of Wales, the entire south-west of England, and parts of southern and central England, while Public Health England has extended its heat-health warning until Friday, urging people to stay cool and keep an eye out for vulnerable people.

With this in mind, many people will turn to a fan to keep cool.

Service for automatic energy switching According to the Mirror, Migrate estimates that about half of the population uses electric fans to keep cool during the hot summer nights.

According to their calculations, electric fans add £1.7 million a day to UK energy expenses.

On a personal level, though, things are significantly more affordable, with an electric fan costing just 7p to run for 8 hours.

This is calculated using the output of a typical fan (70W) and an average electricity unit cost of roughly 18p.

Of course, if you don’t want to use a fan or can’t find one, there are alternative options for keeping cool.

Opening a bedroom window, sleeping without bedcovers, sleeping in different beds, freezing or filling a hot water bottle with ice water, and moving to a lower tog rating duvet are all other ways to avoid sleepless nights.