How much do the celebrities and pros on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 get paid?

For the past three weeks, the audience has been entertained by Strictly Come Dancing, which is now in its 19th season.

The BBC One blockbuster show has attracted a large audience, with some viewers and fans devoted to the actors’ lives on and off television.

The most common inquiry is how much the celebrities are paid to appear on the popular show.

YorkshireLive notes that the figures are disappointingly low when compared to other celebrity performances.

Celebrities on popular programmes like I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Big Brother can walk away with £500,000 after only a few weeks on the show.

How much do the contestants on Strictly Come Dancing get paid?

The amount they are given rises in proportion to how far they advance in the competition, providing them even more incentive to stay on the show as long as possible.

When a star signs up for the show, they are offered a standard payment of £25,000.

If they make it through the first month or so, their salary will be increased to £40,000.

Quarterfinalists will receive £60,000, while finals will receive £75,000 in prize money.

The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will undoubtedly be the highest-paid participant, with a reported prize pool of £100,000.

How much do the pros on Strictly Come Dancing get paid?

The pros on Strictly Come Dancing are said to be paid between £30,000 and £50,000 per series. Some of the more experienced dancers, on the other hand, can earn far more.

Some of the more seasoned pros, such as Anton Du Beke, have been reported to make as much as £65,000 in previous years.

The pros can further increase their earnings by performing on the Strictly tour.

