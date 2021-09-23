How Much Do Lottery Winners Pay in Taxes? Mega Millions Jackpot: How Much Do Lottery Winners Pay in Taxes?

Following the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night, someone in New York City’s world was turned upside down when they won the $432 million prize. The winner, however, will not receive that amount after taxes have been paid.

The prize on Tuesday night was $432 million, with a cash option of $315 million. While the winner has the choice of obtaining the big prize in one lump amount or as an annuity over 30 years, many players prefer the one-time payment.

If the winner from New York City chooses to collect their prize in a lump payment, they will receive $315 million in cash. However, they may end up with less than $200 million after paying $115.6 million in federal, state, and local taxes.

A total of $75.6 million, or 24 percent, of the $315 million grand prize will be deducted to pay federal taxes. When tax season arrives in April 2022, the winner will almost certainly owe more.

Meanwhile, the state of New York is set to collect 8.82 percent of the prize money, or $27.8 million. New York City would also be required to pay a total of $12.2 million, or 3.876 percent of the wins. After all expenses are deducted, the Mega Millions winner will get $199.4 million.

Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street sold the winning lotto ticket. For selling the winning ticket, the pizza business is likely to get a $10,000 commission.

The jackpot victory by the NYC player is the first since June 8. The jackpot has been reset to $20 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has a one in 302 million chance of being won. The big prize winners have one year to claim it.