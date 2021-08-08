How much do hotels in Southport charge for summer staycations?

With many of us unable to travel to the sun at the present, more and more families are opting for UK vacations this summer.

Southport, with its 22 miles of coastline, attractions, sandy beaches, and nature reserves, is the ideal destination for a staycation in Sefton.

However, because lots of us had the same notion, the cost of vacationing close to home has risen dramatically.

People are rushing to have some form of vacation after spending more than a year at home, so cottage owners, campgrounds, and motels are cashing in on a captive audience.

We looked at where you could stay in Southport to see how much a family staycation would cost.

According to a Booking.com search for a family of two adults and two children staying from Monday, August 16 to Saturday, August 21, these are the least and most expensive possibilities.

The most costly

A stay at the Vincent Hotel in Southport for you and your family will cost £2,744 for the dates listed above.

For this amount, you can have the V Penthouse, a large room with a view of Southport town centre.

There is a balcony, air conditioning, a flat-screen TV, a sauna, and a mini bar in this room.

The Vincent is described as a “4-star boutique hotel” on Booking.com, which calls it “one of our top recommendations in Southport.”

There are two restaurants on the premises, as well as a cocktail bar.

Instagram

Two superior king rooms would be required for two people and two children, totaling £1,694 for five nights.

Each room features an extra-large double bed, as well as satellite television, a refrigerator, a coffee maker, and air conditioning.

The Lord Street, like The Vincent, is one of Booking.com’s “best recommendations” for Southport.

There is a restaurant on site, as well as room service and 24-hour reception.

There is also a terrace at the property.

According to Booking.com, “more return visitors here than most other properties.”

Two superb king rooms would accommodate two people and two children comfortably and cost £1,622 for five nights.

Each room has an extra-large double bed, an en suite bathroom, a flat-screen TV, and a hair dryer, among other amenities.

“Full English breakfasts are served in the magnificent dining room, and guests can,” according to the Booking.com ad.

“The summary comes to an end.”