How many presidents of the United States have been impeached?

In the history of the United States, just a few presidents have been impeached.

Bill Clinton was impeached as a result of his romance with former intern Monica Lewinsky. The latest American Crime Story television series, which begins on September 7, is on the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.

Impeachment can result in the president’s removal from office, as well as other possible consequences. “The authority of impeachment is restricted to removal from office but also offers a procedure through which a removed officer may be barred from holding future office,” according to the House of Representatives website.

The website states that “fines and potential jail term for offences committed while in office are left to civil courts.”

Who Can Be Impeached in the United States?

The president, vice president, and all civil officers of the United States can be “removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other grave Crimes and Misdemeanors,” according to Article II, Section 4 of the United States Constitution.

What Is Impeachment and How Does It Work?

According to the House of Representatives’ website, the “sole Power of Impeachment” (as stated in Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution) is granted to the House of Representatives, which means that only the House can officially impeach an official.

According to the website, the House acts as a grand jury, indicting officials suspected of “treason, bribery, or other serious crimes and misdemeanors.”

The Senate has “the only power to try all impeachments” in the United States (as noted in Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution). This means that impeachment trials can only be held in the Senate.

According to the Senate website, Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution provides that “no individual shall be condemned without the concurrence of two-thirds of the Members present.”

“The House of Representatives accuses a federal government officer by approving articles of impeachment by a simple majority vote,” the Senate explains.

The Senate sits as a High Court of Impeachment after the House of Representatives delivers its articles of impeachment to the Senate, to evaluate evidence, hear witnesses, and vote to acquit or convict the impeached person, according to the website.

Three US presidents have been impeached as of 2021, one of whom has been impeached twice.

