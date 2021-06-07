How many people have got both vaccinations six months after the UK’s first vaccination?

Margaret Keenan became the first person in the UK – and the globe – to get a Covid-19 vaccine as part of a widespread vaccination campaign on December 8, 2020.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination was administered to the 90-year-old at University Hospital in Coventry.

More over 40 million people in the UK, or three-quarters of the adult population, have had their first dose of vaccine six months later.

On December 29, Ms Keenan received a second dosage, making her one of roughly 28 million people in the UK – more than half the adult population – who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

On the occasion of the half-year anniversaries