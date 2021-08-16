How many American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan?

The United States’ combat mission in Afghanistan is the country’s longest war. Many may regard its legacy as little more than a foreign policy disgrace after two decades and the sacrifice of tens of thousands of lives.

Under then-President George W. Bush, the US entered the battle in 2001, just weeks after the Al-Qaeda September 11 attacks that sparked the “War on Terror.”

After over two decades and multiple administrations, the goal of pacifying Afghanistan and establishing a democratic and civic society remains elusive. As President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation and the government completely fell on Sunday, August 15, insurgents flooded into Kabul, the capital. Taliban rule appears to have returned.

According to figures from Linda Bilmes of Harvard University’s Kennedy School and the Brown University Costs of War project, 2,448 American service men have been killed in Afghanistan since the start of U.S. military operations in 2001 through April of this year. A total of 3,846 US contractors died as a result of the attack.

The US Department of Defense Casualty Status report lists 2,218 deaths among American service members as of August 9 this year, but only counts deaths that happened in Afghanistan between October 7, 2001, and December 31, 2014.

Because the US fought the Afghanistan and Iraq wars at the same time from 2003 to 2011, and many American troops did tours in both, the data cited by the Associated Press cover both post-9/11 US conflicts.

According to the US Department of Defense Casualty Status report, more than 20,000 soldiers were wounded in the fight, with many of them now living with lasting disabilities.

Of course, these numbers pale in comparison to the 66,000 Afghan national military deaths and the 47,245 Afghan civilians killed. There were also reports of 51,191 Taliban and other rebel militants being killed.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration was the first to make the choice to leave Afghanistan. The pullout, on the other hand, was started by Biden. President Biden ordered a complete pullout by September 11th, the 20th anniversary of the Al-Qaeda assault on the United States. Biden revised the timeframe for the departure of America’s 3,000 troops to August 31 in July.

