How long is Liverpool’s heatwave expected to last as temperatures soar?

The city of Liverpool is due to experience a heatwave this week, with temperatures reaching the high twenties and unbroken sunlight.

The weather has been hit or miss over the last few weeks, with rain and storms interspersed with sunny periods.

Summer has officially come on Merseyside, and it looks like it’ll be here for a while.

This week, Ibiza, Majorca, and more destinations could be added to the amber list.

From Wednesday onwards, the sun will shine brightly and the temperature will soar, giving it ideal weather for summer picnics and barbecues.

Thursday will be slightly cloudier, but temperatures will stay in the low twenties, and bright sunshine will return on Friday.

Without a cloud in the sky, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be beautiful, with highs of 25 degrees on both days.

More cloud is expected on Monday, but temperatures will remain in the low twenties for the rest of the week, with no rain showers expected.

The prognosis for the North West from the Met Office stated: “On Wednesday, any overnight fog will lift early in the morning, giving way to a dry day with lots of sunshine. It’s hot outside, but it’s a little cooler near the seaside. The maximum temperature is 25 degrees Celsius.

“Overnight, the sky will darken as some patchy low cloud rolls in, allowing for a sprinkling of rain. By dawn, this has cleared up and is primarily restricted to the east. The minimum temperature is 14 degrees Celsius.

“Thursday will begin gloomy, with a chance of drizzle, but the day will soon brighten, with some nice sunny periods. I’m becoming hot. The maximum temperature is 22 degrees Celsius.

“The weather will be dry and sunny from Friday to Sunday. Temperatures are also rising, making it feel very warm and scorching in the sun.”

From July 18 to July 27, the Met Office issued a long-range forecast for the entire UK, which stated: “An area of high pressure that is slowly spreading across the UK will continue to influence this time.

“On Sunday, the weather is anticipated to be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine, although cloudy with some rain possible across the Northern Isles.

“Following that, we’re likely to see a good. The summary comes to a close.