How long do you have to wait before driving after drinking last night?

New Year’s Eve can be a night when some people overindulge in alcohol.

If you woke up with a headache this morning, you might be wondering if you can legally drive.

So, how long should you wait before getting behind the wheel?

According to the road safety organisation Brake, one in every five drivers admits to driving the morning after a night of heavy drinking.

Some individuals believe that just because they’ve slept means they’re safe to drive, but you could still be over the limit when you wake up.

“The amount of alcohol in your system relies on three things: the amount you take in, over what period of time, and the pace at which your body gets rid of it,” Dr Paul Wallace, Drinkaware’s chief medical consultant, stated.

The rate at which alcohol is eliminated from the blood is around one unit per hour, however this varies from person to person.

According to the NHS, the rate at which your body processes alcohol is affected by your size, gender, age, liver health, metabolism, the amount of food you’ve eaten, the type and strength of the alcohol you’ve taken, and whether you’re on medication.

No. According to Dr. Wallace, drinking a lot of water or eating a substantial breakfast may help “sober you up,” but it won’t truly speed up the rate at which alcohol departs the body.

You simply need to be patient and wait it out, or find another mode of transportation.

The following are some suggestions from Drinkaware:

Choose drinks with a lower alcohol content, such as beer with a 4 percent ABV or less and wine with a 12 percent ABV or less.

Instead of doubles, use single measures.

Make all of the other drinks soft drinks.

Stop drinking before midnight to give your body time to absorb the alcohol before the morning.

There is still some ambiguity here, although according to the NHS, there is roughly:

175ml glass of medium-strength wine (12 percent ) 2.10 units 250ml glass of medium-strength wine (12 percent ) – three units 1 pint of lager, beer, or cider (low-strength) (3.6 percent ) – 2 pieces 1 pint high-alcohol lager, beer, or cider (5.2 percent ) – three