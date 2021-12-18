How long do covid symptoms linger, according to the doctor who developed Omicron.

How long will symptoms linger, according to the doctor who found the Omicron covid variant?

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who initially alerted the public to the new variety in November, shared some of the symptoms she’s encountered in Omicron patients.

People are canceling their Christmas plans in an effort to stem the spread of the virus due to fears of a new variety and an impending rise in cases.

Pfizer and Moderna booster shots can cause a variety of adverse effects.

Even if the new variation causes a potentially less severe sickness, public health officials in Liverpool have warned that a surge in cases could put strain on health systems.

Professor Matt Ashton, the city’s director of public health, warned of an impending surge at a meeting of Liverpool Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board on Thursday, December 16.

“The reality is, we’re going to see a dramatic jump in covid cases [around]the beginning of January, which will put a lot of strain on the entire [healthcare]system,” he said.

He did say, however, that vaccines make this winter different from last, and that the booster shot is expected to provide 71-75 percent protection against symptomatic infection.

On Wednesday, new laws went into force demanding confirmation of double vaccination or a recent negative test in order to enter select places like as nightclubs, major sporting events, and other mass gatherings.

Following the UK’s recent lifting of its original restriction on travel from a number of southern African nations, an increasing number of countries have prohibited travel from the UK due to an increase in Omicron cases here.

However, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, who was the first to raise the alarm about the rapidly spreading variety, believes that travel bans are an overreaction.

“The symptoms presented in those with Omicron are very, very modest compared to those we see with the far more hazardous Delta variation,” she wrote in the Daily Mail.

She continued, ” “Muscle soreness, bodily aches, a headache, and a little weariness are common symptoms.

“And their symptoms don’t appear to be getting any worse. They clean up after approximately five days, and” The summary comes to a conclusion.”