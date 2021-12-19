How long did it take Liverpool to recover from the 2008 housing crash?

The 2008 financial meltdown, which destroyed millions of pounds from the housing market, happened more than 13 years ago.

According to new research, housing values in Liverpool and Merseyside have already surpassed pre-crash levels, but it took more than a decade to get there.

According to Just Move In data, the region took approximately 11 years to reach record levels.

Families from Liverpool could be sitting on a windfall in unclaimed estates.

Merseyside as a whole had an average house price of £141,871 in September 2007, just before the crash.

The region took ten years and nine months to regain its footing, with an average price of £142,074 in June 2018.

In 2021, the average salary is £174,545, up 123 percent from the previous high point in 2007.

Liverpool peaked at £130,249 in September 2007, and it took ten years and ten months to recover to £133,087 in July 2018.

The average price in the city is now £165,940, up 127 percent from the previous high.

However, several areas of the country, such as Durham and Hartlepool, have yet to fully recover from the catastrophe.

The average UK home peaked at £190,032 in September 2007, and is now worth £269,945, up 142 percent.

According to the most recent Land Registry numbers, the typical property in Durham was £119,447, down £2,890 from its pre-crash peak of £122,337 in October 2007.

Prices in Hartlepool are at £129,438, down £3,498 from the peak of £132,936 in November 2007.

According to the most recent Land Registry data, Blackpool and Middlesbrough have finally recovered to pre-crash levels, and are among 13 regions that took more than 13 years to do so.

With prices bouncing back 24 months after the catastrophe, London was the fastest to recover. The complete study can be found here.

According to Ross Nichols, co-founder of Just Move In, a home setup service, “The housing market has boomed in the last year, but it’s frightening to consider that some areas of the country have only recently rebounded to pre-2008 levels.

“Hartlepool and Durham are the last two sections of the country to reach that level, with Blackpool and Middlesbrough recovering only recently.”

